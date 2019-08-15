News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-15 08:16:52 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 WR Aaron Anderson talks Colorado, Miami offers

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

NEW ORLEANS -- One of Louisiana's most prolific slot receivers is entering his sophomore year.Aaron Anderson, a 2022 wideout from Edna Karr, has seen his offer sheet begin to blow up as recently as...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}