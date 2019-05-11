At 6-foot-6 and just wrapping up his freshman year in high school, it's hard for 2022 Tennessee offensive lineman Fisher Anderson not to draw attention from visiting college coaches when they come through town. So far, that attention has already led to a trio of SEC offers for Anderson, who is likely going to keep adding them as his career moves along. With Anderson becoming a name to know for recruiting fans, Rivals.com caught up with him to get his thoughts on his first three options.

"South Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee are my first three offers."

South Carolina: "That was my first offer and that was a big deal. I'm still getting to know their coaches. They had someone come by my school to watch me practice recently so that was pretty cool."

Visit to Columbia: "I went down there the week I got the offer with my family. It was great. It made me spoiled a little bit because I got to see all their brand new facilities and now I know I'll be comparing all other schools to those. It was a great experience for one of my first visits. I think I'm going to go back for a camp and visit this summer."

Kentucky: "They offered me a little while ago and that was when I was up there for a visit. I went during the spring to watch them practice. That's important for me to go watch the schools practice because that's where I'll be spending most of my time, with the coaches on the field. I want to see what coaches are actually like, not just in recruiting. I got the offer from their offensive coordinator right there at the practice and that was pretty cool. It was the first college practice I had seen and it was kind of eye-opening to watch a college practice and see all the work they put in. Seeing that and getting the offer was a great combination."

Tennessee: "I just got that offer. I called Tee Martin and we talked and he let me know I had an offer. My mom went there and my sister is there now so it's definitely been a goal of mine to get that offer. I would have been disappointed with myself it I didn't work hard and get that offer by the time my senior year came around so I'm glad that it came now and I know everything I'm doing is working. I can now say that's a real option for me."

Visit to Knoxville: "That was my first unofficial visit. As soon as my season ended I went up there. I'm going to try to get back now that I have an offer. I think I'll probably go for their camp, but I want to go see them practice and I want to get there for a game in the fall."

Summer camp/visit plans: "I don't want to go to an extreme amount of camps because I'm just a freshman and I'm just getting started. But I will check out some schools. I'm trying to choose wisely. I want to go to the places I've received an offer from."