Class of 2022 New Jersey wide receiver Amari Clark has already gotten a jumpstart on the recruiting process, with several programs around the country joining his offer list after his impressive freshman season. Clark's raw athleticism and room to grow physically combined with his already impressive body of work has schools wondering just how good he can be by the time his high school career is over. One of the programs that joined his list during the summer is Florida, with the Gators coaches working to get Clark on campus this summer. A trip to Gainesville is already in the works for Clark, who intends on visiting and camping with the Gators. Rivals.com caught up with Clark at the recent Cam Newton 7-on-7 tournament in Atlanta to talk recruiting.

"I'm liking Florida right now. That's one of top schools I'm looking at right now."

Early offer: "They said I'm a great athlete and they like that I could develop into any position. I play wide receiver but they offered me on defense and they want me to come and work out and show what I can do. I'm going to go down there for a visit in June."

DBU: "It's great because Coach Gray used to coach up here and he's been in the NFL and he know show to find talent. He knows where I'm coming from and it would be a nice experience to go down there and play."

Chance to play in the SEC: "It was a big offer and one of the biggest ones I've gotten yet. I was excited to get an SEC offer because all the top schools play there in that conference. I play against good competition now and I want it to be that way at the next level. I had to work hard for my success and I know that's the best way to keep getting better."

Other camps/visits: "I'm going to the Rutgers Camp this weekend. I have an offer from them already and that was nice to get the hometown offer. It's close to home so if things don't go right with other places I can go there. It's not far and a good option."