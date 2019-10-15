News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-15 10:43:47 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 DB Randy Masters lands first 2 offers from South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

PEARLAND, Texas -- A sophomore from the state of Texas to watch is Randy Masters.The super sophomore is already 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds and enjoyed a busy summer that yielded a pair of SEC offers f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}