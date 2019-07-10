For prospects from the state of New Mexico, it can be tough to emerge on the recruiting radar of schools around the country. In the Class of 2019, just three players signed to play out of state at the FBS level, and just one signed with a Power Five school. Because of that, players from the state have to go far and wide to compete against top prospects from other states and show what they can do. That's exactly what Class of 2021 defensive end Tyler Kiehne has spent this offseason doing. Most recently, he was in Florida to compete at The Show and Rivals.com caught up with him to talk about his recruitment.

"I have a few offers right now, from New Mexico and Toledo. But I've been talking to a lot of schools like Stanford, Arizona State, UCLA, Notre Dame, Louisiana Tech, Arizona and Colorado."

UCLA: "I took an unofficial visit to UCLA and I really enjoyed it. They have told me they need to see me more in person. They saw him at a satellite camp and that's where we first connected but they want me to come workout there on campus and they want to see more of my film from this upcoming season. I might go back this summer if I can. I still need to talk to the coaches and figure it out. When I was there I got to talk to a few of the coaches and I also met Coach Kelly. He's a great football mind. He's different. You can just tell that he's an elite football coach."

Potential offer: "If I could get that offer that would mean a lot to me because I have a connection to Los Angeles. My brother leaves there and it would be great to be close to him. It would mean the world to get a Power Five offer and it would change my recruitment."

Upcoming visits: "I might be going to Kansas July 26. I'm not sure. I''m willing to go wherever I need to go to get a shot."