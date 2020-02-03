2021 4-star playmaker Daejon Reynolds is a Florida Gator
February 3, 2020 is a day Daejon Reynolds will remember. Not only did he turn 17 years old today, but he committed to the Florida Gators, too.
Reynolds not long ago was looking to make a top five, but then he decided he wasn't ready for that and needed more time.
Fast forward about a month, and after another trip to the Swamp, Reynolds has committed to one of the SEC powers.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I committed to coach Dan Mullen today," said Reynolds. "I just got back from Florida yesterday and I committed this morning. Coach Mullen was very excited and he welcomed me to the family when I committed.
"Florida has been in my top three for a long time. I first visited in the spring, then I was back for my second visit this weekend.
"I picked Florida for a lot of reasons. Florida finished in the top 10 in academics and football, so I really like that. I also have great connections with the coaches and the players there. I also think Gainesville is just an all around great spot.
"I will still take my unofficial and official visits, but this commitment to Florida means a lot to me.
"I chose Florida over LSU, Texas A&M, South Carolina and 36 other schools."
RIVALS REACTION
This commitment came as somewhat of a surprise. It is Signing Day week for the 2020 class, so most of the attention is on that group, but Reynolds felt this was the right time to make his announcement. Florida is getting a playmaker. He has size, speed, ball skills and great body control. He is a physical player with the ability to play defensive back as well. His trip over the weekend led to this decision, and now that he is committed, we will see if other schools turn the heat up later this spring trying to flip him. Reynolds is one of the top prospects in Georgia.