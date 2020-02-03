February 3, 2020 is a day Daejon Reynolds will remember. Not only did he turn 17 years old today, but he committed to the Florida Gators, too. Reynolds not long ago was looking to make a top five, but then he decided he wasn't ready for that and needed more time. Fast forward about a month, and after another trip to the Swamp, Reynolds has committed to one of the SEC powers.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I committed to coach Dan Mullen today," said Reynolds. "I just got back from Florida yesterday and I committed this morning. Coach Mullen was very excited and he welcomed me to the family when I committed. "Florida has been in my top three for a long time. I first visited in the spring, then I was back for my second visit this weekend. "I picked Florida for a lot of reasons. Florida finished in the top 10 in academics and football, so I really like that. I also have great connections with the coaches and the players there. I also think Gainesville is just an all around great spot. "I will still take my unofficial and official visits, but this commitment to Florida means a lot to me. "I chose Florida over LSU, Texas A&M, South Carolina and 36 other schools."

RIVALS REACTION